Preparing for international travel in the pandemic world

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some countries are opening up to American tourists again, but if you're looking at traveling internationally this summer, you may run into some challenges, even if you're fully vaccinated.

Before you travel, you'll first want to know what countries are allowing visitors from the United States. Steve Youngblood with Holiday Vacations in Eau Claire said most places that don't require proof of vaccinations will instead require you to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for a period of time.



But there has been confusion as these guidelines are changing often for every country, and Youngblood said you should be prepared for your plans to take an unexpected turn.

"It's a challenge worldwide, its a challenge right now and it's changing daily, so what you understand and see and read today might be completely different than what you understand and see and read tomorrow," he said.

And getting back into the United States is not as simple as it used to be either, with a COVID-19 test required to re-enter. So, make plans to get a test, and have your results by the time you depart.