Premature nonuplets born in Morocco are stable but fragile

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Nine premature newborns that a 25-year-old Malian woman gave birth to are being closely monitored in a Moroccan clinic, with medical staff working around the clock to stabilize their health. Halima Cissé gave birth to the nonuplets earlier this month in Morocco after the Malian government flew her there for specialist care. She had five girls and four boys. Youssef Alaoui, director of the Ain Borja Clinic in Casablanca, where the newborns are being treated, said Morocco was very proud to accept such an important responsibility. He says “now the challenge is to get these babies out in good health.” One pediatric expert said the babies’ health conditions were stable but fragile.