Pitching depth powers Bloomer win streak

BLOOMER (WQOW) - The 2021 high school season is short, but it's a grind.

Many teams are playing 4-6 games a week, putting pressure on pitching staffs.

Bloomer High School is fortunate to have a deep rotation. It's a key reason the Blackhawks have won 12 straight games.

"Being able to go five, six deep with our pitchers is enabling us to compete in those games," Bloomer head coach A.J. Gehrmann said Thursday. "We've had five guys that every start out there have given us consistent innings and been competitive in the zone."

Sophomore Keegan Yohnk started in Thursday's 9-3 win and was relieved by juniors Jay Ryder and Connor Crane. On Tuesday, senior Cole Schwab tossed a complete game in a win over Cumberland.

On Monday, senior Ethan Rothbauer and Ryder combined to hold Altoona High School to one run on one hit.

Bloomer returns to action Saturday against Barron High School.