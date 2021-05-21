Oncologist seeing more advanced cancer cases and screenings postponed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've been putting off cancer screenings over the past year, you're not alone, but a doctor with Mayo Clinic said it's an alarming trend.

Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Sameer Batoo said now that people are more comfortable coming to the hospital again in light of the pandemic, he is seeing more patients with later stages of cancer. And he is also seeing more patients in general, as more people are getting the screenings they postponed over the past year.



The key, he said, is to be getting screened for cancers as soon as you are eligible or experience symptoms.

"Screening does save lives and the important thing about a screening is we detect cases at a very early stage," Dr. Batoo said. "And like any other diagnoses, but especially with the cancer diagnoses, if we do diagnose this patient at an early stage, treatments can be done and patients do much better."

Dr. Batoo said with more people getting vaccinated and the precautions hospitals take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hospitals are safe places for people to visit and receive care.