New detector finds gamma rays from surprising cosmic sources

HAIZI MOUNTAIN, China (AP) — China’s new Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory has detected a dozen sources of ultra high-energy gamma rays from within our Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study in the journal Nature. Gamma rays with such high energy have never been detected before, and the new findings suggest that these rays can come not just from dying stars, but are also generated inside massive young stars. The observatory, being built near Haizi Mountain on the Tibetan Plateau, is expected to be completed later this year. It is one of dozens of devices on Earth and in orbit trying to understand how matter is created and distributed across the universe.