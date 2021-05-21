Myanmar election chief considers dissolving Suu Kyi’s NLD

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission says his agency will consider dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi’s former ruling party for its alleged involvement in electoral fraud and have its leaders charged with treason. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in last November’s general election but was prevented from starting a second term by a military coup in February. The new Union Election Commission chairman said an investigation of last year’s polls showed that Suu Kyi’s NLD had illegally worked with the government to give itself an advantage at the polls. Independent observers dispute the assertions of widespread irregularities.