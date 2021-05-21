More rain, a chance for severe storms before a hot, muggy weekend

Rain, rain, RAIN!!!! We've finally gotten a decent amount of rainfall the past 3 days. We're over 1.2'' of rain so far since late Wednesday. We're looking at another few rounds of rain Friday and by the end of the weekend, with a small chance for severe storms Friday afternoon. Expect another 0.25'' of rain Friday.

Friday will be cloudy and wet. It will be breezy again too with winds from the south at 8 to 15 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph. Humidity remains high too, with dew points in the mid 60s. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s.

Scattered rain will continue to dissipate through midday. Then, a small chance for isolated severe storms looks possible across Wisconsin. There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Friday.

The main threat are strong winds and the chance for a brief tornado. Any strong to severe storms that develop will do so in the later afternoon or through the evening.

We really turn up the heat heading into Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. 90 isn't out of the question, but that will depend on how much sunshine we can get. A few pop-up storms will be possible in the late afternoon because of the heat.

More rain comes back late Sunday and we'll see a few more showers to start next week before a quick dip in temperatures by next weekend.