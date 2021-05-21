Kennedy Center Honors slims down in response to pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors will be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The 43rd class of honorees includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori. Instead of the usual packed several-hour black-tie event, followed by dinner, Friday’s festivities, including a medallion ceremony, will run just 90 minutes with a limited audience. The musical performances and tributes — traditionally the centerpiece of the event — are split into two other nights; one took place Thursday and the second is Saturday. A Kennedy Center Honors television special will be broadcast on CBS on June 6.