High-end NYC eateries expand, flourish in Miami

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — High-end New York eateries are rapidly expanding in Miami, bringing portfolios brimming with James Beard awards and Michelin stars. New York-based Major Food Group’s new Carbone restaurant in Miami is so popular that wait lists reach 3,000 a night. The group seized on Florida’s less restrictive pandemic policies and moved its headquarters to Miami, opening a second restaurant with three more in the works. New York eateries Pastis, Cote, Red Rooster and Azabu have also put down stakes in South Florida. The restaurant owners say they were drawn by Florida’s policies making it easier to operate at full capacity without masks.