Grand jury declines to indict Texas officer in killing

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man who rushed toward him during a mental health call. The case was presented Wednesday to a Bell County grand jury, which declined to indict Killeen police Officer Reynaldo Contreras, police said Friday. Contreras, a five-year veteran of the department, fatally shot 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren in January. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Warren’s family, said Friday that family members of Warren, who were there the day he was killed, should have been called to testify before the grand jury.