Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces are still hunting for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened. The 46-year-old fugitive is an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies. Identified as Jurgen Conings, he was still thought to be hiding Friday in a vast nature park in northeastern Belgium that over 400 soldiers and police officials have combed for three straight days. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne refused to confirm that Conings’ target on Monday was a virologist who is a key scientific advisor on Belgium’s COVID-19 program.