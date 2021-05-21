Former EC County treasurer who stole $1M+ seeks early release

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Former Eau Claire County Treasurer Larry Lokken, who stole more than $1 million from the county, wants to get out of prison early.

Lokken, 73, filed a geriatric petition which allows consideration of early release for inmates who are over 65 and have served at least five years of their sentence.

Lokken is serving a nine-year sentence for his role in stealing more than $1.3 million from the county. He is scheduled to be released in 2025. But a Department of Corrections committee has determined he is a low risk to re-offend.

His probation agent plans for Lokken to live in Eau Claire, and eventually get an apartment in Madison. She also recommends he pay monthly restitution. News 18 reached out to the state Department of Corrections to find out how much restitution Lokken has paid and are waiting for a response.

As of a year ago, he had only paid $18,289 toward the nearly $700,000 owed.

Lokken indicated if released he would live off his pension and Social Security, which at the time of his conviction the law protected from garnishment.

A hearing on his petition is set for August in Eau Claire County Court.