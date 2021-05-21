Florida death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 killings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutor have agreed to allow DNA testing on evidence that helped convict a man for the 1975 murders of his wife, in-laws and an acquaintance at the family’s furniture store and landed him on death row. Prosecutors have agreed to allow testing that Tommy Zeigler and his many supporters believe will show he is innocent of gunning down the four on Christmas Eve. Previous prosecutors have contended Zeigler staged the massacre as a robbery to collect his wife’s life insurance policy. Zeigler’s attorneys will have his clothing tested to see if any of the victims’ DNA is present. They will also test the fingernail clippings of his father-in-law, who had fought his killer.