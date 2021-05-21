Extra security planned for Kyle Rittenhouse hearing scheduled for Friday

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Kyle Rittenhouse is schedule to make his first in-person Wisconsin court appearance on Friday. He's accused of killing two protestors in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The hearings had been virtual until now because of COVID-19. Kenosha County will have extra security in and around the courthouse.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said in an interview with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV, he is not aware of any planned protests.

Rittenhouse argues he acted in self-defense.