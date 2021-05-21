Evers vetoes paddlewheel raffle bill for second time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — For the second time in just over a year, Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed raffles using a paddlewheel device. Evers, in his veto message Friday, said that the type of gambling allowed under the bill was not permitted under the Wisconsin Constitution. He vetoed it in March 2020 as well. The measure, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, would have allowed anyone with a Class B gambling license to conduct a raffle using a paddlewheel. Such devices are often used at meat raffles to award winners, even though the devices are currently illegal.