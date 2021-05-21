Eau Claire drops expectations on gathering restrictions

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Public gathering events are about to look a little fuller.

Thursday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department lifted its expected restrictions for gatherings in the county.

The department removed its public gathering expectation of 60% capacity.

Which for some businesses, like the Westgate Sportsman's Club, means transitioning back to pre-pandemic ways of service, and more customers, making up for some financial headaches the pandemic caused last year.

"Banquet season last year was pretty much non-existent-being a wedding facility or a party facility, there just wasn't a lot of opportunity to continue to doing what we did in the capacity that they wanted us to stay at," said Bill Candell, board member of the Westgate Sportsman's Club.

The formal guidelines for public gatherings were not enforceable, but were expected to be observed.

"I never felt like there was anybody telling us that this is what you have to do, we wanted to do what was right and safe for everybody involved," continued Candell.

At the Northern Tap House, they plan to stay close to the 60% capacity mark, not because of the prior expectations, but because of restaurant staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

"We're working on hiring to get to the staff level to provide the excellent service that we want to, as we are feeling comfortable we will open some tables back up," commented Greta Loten, general manager of the Northern Tap House.

And as more tables are able to open, capacity will be decided based on different factors, "It's situation by situation basis, how big is the group, and do we feel comfortable? Do they feel comfortable?" Loten said.

The CDC still recommends that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask until they can get a COVID vaccine.

