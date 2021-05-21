Cuteness alert! Local first responders kept busy rescuing fawns

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - It's baby animal season, and local first responders were busy rescuing fawns Friday.

Photo courtesy of Menomonie Police Dept.

The Menomonie Police Department was flagged down to help two fawns found in the roadway. According to the department's Facebook page, an officer was able to move them to a safer location nearby.



Photos courtesy of Altoona Police Dept.

Meanwhile, Altoona police and fire officials were called in to help a fawn stuck in the rocks near the Altoona Dam. The department said the fawn was reunited with its mother.