County tells Arizona Senate to keep files, threatens lawsuit

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County is directing the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county’s 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. The county made the demand in a letter Friday after the auditors refused to back down from their claim that the county destroyed evidence by deleting an election database. The GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors and Republican Recorder Stephen Richer say the claim is false. County officials earlier this week say they might consider filing a defamation lawsuit if Senate President Karen Fann and the auditors don’t retract the allegation that files were deleted.