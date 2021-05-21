Brewers trade Feyereisen, Rasmussen to Rays

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - River Falls native and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.P. Feyereisen has been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Brewers announced Friday.

Feyereisen was part of a 4-player deal that included fellow Brewers pitcher Drew Rasmussen, Rays shortstop Willy Adames and Rays right-handed pitcher Trevor Richards.

Feyereisen, 28, was acquired by Milwaukee in a trade with the New York Yankees in September 2019. He made his Major League debut in 2020, appearing in six games.

Feyereisen is 0-2 with a 4.08 ERA in 27 career games, all out of the bullpen, including 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season.