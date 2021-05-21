Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company’s ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly. The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world’s best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite. Cook’s early testimony often sounded like a commercial for Apple, but things are expected to become more challenging later when he is grilled an Epic lawyer.