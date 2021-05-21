Skip to Content

Altoona teams sweep Thorp, other Friday highlights

052121 thorp altoona softball

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school baseball

Altoona 11, Thorp/Gilman 1 (5 innings)

Chippewa Falls 3, Wausau West 2 - Leo Burmeister (CHI HI): walk-off single

Fall Creek 14, Cadott 0 (5 innings)

Stanley-Boyd 7, Eau Claire Regis 5

High school softball

Chippewa Falls 9, Wisconsin Rapids 6 - game 1

Chippewa Falls 9, Wisconsin Rapids 7 - game 2; Cardinals now 12-3

McDonell Central 8, Osseo-Fairchild 3

Altoona 8, Thorp 0

Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0

Augusta 4, Independence/Gilmanton 1

Nick Tabbert

