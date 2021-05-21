Altoona teams sweep Thorp, other Friday highlights

Altoona teams sweep Thorp, other Friday highlightsUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school baseball
Altoona 11, Thorp/Gilman 1 (5 innings)
Chippewa Falls 3, Wausau West 2 - Leo Burmeister (CHI HI): walk-off single
Fall Creek 14, Cadott 0 (5 innings)
Stanley-Boyd 7, Eau Claire Regis 5
High school softball
Chippewa Falls 9, Wisconsin Rapids 6 - game 1
Chippewa Falls 9, Wisconsin Rapids 7 - game 2; Cardinals now 12-3
McDonell Central 8, Osseo-Fairchild 3
Altoona 8, Thorp 0
Fall Creek 3, Cadott 0
Augusta 4, Independence/Gilmanton 1