A hot and humid Saturday brings a short break from rain chances

It was another day with beneficial rain totals across Western Wisconsin with some spots picking up more than 1 to 2 inches. The highest spot on the map is in eastern Barron county where Rice Lake Airport's automated sensor measured over 2.5 inches!

Dew points/humidity stats do not have any detailed data like high/low temperatures do, but today had dew points in the mid to upper 60s. That's the highest I've seen them this year.

Expect the humidity to last through the weekend. Our atmosphere's plentiful moisture continued to fuel scattered showers throughout the day, but for the most part there's been little in terms of thunderstorms.

That chance will continue for the next couple hours Friday evening, and any stronger storm could rotate and pose a risk for a brief, weak tornado.

While that is a threat, it's an incredibly low threat that diminishes as the showers and storms exit Western Wisconsin before bedtime Friday night.

Saturday will be the dry day of the weekend, though it may not be entirely dry. As the temperatures rise to the mid and even upper 80s to near 90 in some spots, a few pop-up showers or even storms could form as the hot and humid air begins to rise in the late afternoon.

Better chances for scattered showers and storms return Saturday night into Sunday. Humidity will remain, but the on and off showers/storms will keep temps near or below 80 at the warmest.

Those storms on Sunday again pose the smallest severe risk that the Storm Prediction Center issues. Like the past couple of days, severe weather is unlikely, but the chance is greater than zero.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Monday with similar temperatures, but the humidity will begin to decrease.

While Tuesday's weather may still bring a few showers and storms to the Chippewa Valley as a cold front exits to our east, drier air will limit chances and Wednesday is looking mild with highs still in the mid 70s, but without much humidity.

Even as the air gets even less humid Thursday and Friday, rain and storm chances return. Even colder temperatures move in to start your Memorial Day Weekend.