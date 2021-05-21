27 cases of potential voter fraud identified in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Just over two dozen potential cases of voter fraud from the November presidential election have been identified by Wisconsin election officials and forwarded to local district attorneys for possible prosecution. That’s according to documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law. The 27 potential voter fraud causes represents a tiny fraction of the nearly 3.3 million people who voted in the presidential election. It is in line with suspected voter fraud in past elections in the battleground state. It is also far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters of widespread fraud and abuse.