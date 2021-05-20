Syrians cast early ballots in symbolic presidential vote

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war are casting their votes at embassies abroad ahead of next week’s presidential election. The vote is all but guaranteed to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term as president. The election is the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago and is seen by the opposition, Western countries and rights groups as a sham. In Beirut, a few hundred of Assad supporters turned up early at the hilltop embassy outside the capital to cast their ballot. Some shouted pro-Assad slogans as they waited for their turn to vote.