Spain: Stream of migrants stops as Morocco beefs up security

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Ceuta, the Spanish city at the center of a humanitarian crisis and a diplomatic dispute between Spain and Morocco, say that no migrants crossed overnight into the city after security forces in the neighboring north African kingdom tightened the shared border. Security forces clashed well into the night with dozens of mostly young men who had gathered in Fnideq, the Moroccan town across the border, hoping to follow the thousands who reached European soil in previous days. Morocco had warned Spain that it would face consequences over Madrid’s secretive decision to provide coronavirus treatment to the head of a militant group fighting for the independence of Western Sahara. Spain’s Defense Minister said Thursday the country won’t accept being “blackmailed.”