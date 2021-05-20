Roger Hawkins, drummer for ‘The Swampers’, dies at 75

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — Roger Hawkins, the original drummer for the studio band immortalized as “The Swampers” in the rock hit “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died. He was 75. Ana Hyde, studio and operations manager at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, said Hawkins died Thursday after an extended illness. Hawkins was the drummer for the legendary Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, also known as “The Swampers.” He was a founder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, along with his partners, Jimmy Johnson, David Hood and Barry Beckett.