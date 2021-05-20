Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother on sex harassment claims

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it was inappropriate for news anchor Chris Cuomo to be involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Washington Post reported that the CNN news anchor was involved in strategy sessions on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations against his older brother. The Post said Chris Cuomo advised not resigning in the wake of the accusations, which his brother has not done. CNN has not disciplined its prime time anchor for being involved in the phone calls. When the accusations against his brother first came up, Chris said he obviously could not cover them.