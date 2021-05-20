Regency listed with $1.6M price tag, city hopeful sale could alleviate issues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A motel facing the possibility of closure at the hands of the city of Eau Claire is now up for sale.

Back in December, the city filed a lawsuit against the Regency Inn & Suites, calling it the "worst hotel in the city of Eau Claire" and a "well-known den of illegal activity."

A number of public health issues were noted in the lawsuit, including feces, blood and other bodily fluids left on common area walls for months at a time; room doors without workable locks; walls with holes, leaks and unhealthy sanitation.

The suit called for the motel to closed or sold.

The owner of the motel, Hitesh Patel, denied many of the city's claims, despite police saying the motel averaged more than 300 incidents per 100 rooms.

"If the police come to the facility, but they enter let's say three different entries because they've found somebody and they charge them with drugs or drug paraphernalia and something else for example, well that shows up as three calls as opposed to one, at least from what we're seeing," Patel's attorney Tim O'Brien told News 18 in January.

The 60-room motel on Hastings Way has been listed for sale with Commonweal. The listing cites its "great visibility, easy access and high traffic counts." It comes with a $1.6 million price tag.

So, what does this mean for the lawsuit against the motel? At the moment, nothing, but Deputy City Attorney Doug Hoffer tells News 18 the city is hopeful about what a sale could mean.

"We believe a sale to a different owner could help address some of the serious problems at the property," Hoffer told News 18. "The purpose of the lawsuit is to stop the serious criminal activity at the property, ensure the safety of Regency residents and neighboring property owners, and to send a message to property owners across the City of Eau Claire that certain activities will not be tolerated.

Hoffer went on to say the city will continue to work with the owner to resolve the suit and a sale could be part of that. He said the important part, regardless of a sale, is that there are not repeat problems at the facility.