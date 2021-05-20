Ontario allows for golf and announces a staged reopening

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s premier has announced plans to again allow golf, tennis and other outdoor recreational activities beginning this weekend and says there will be a staged reopening of Canada’s largest province starting next month. Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that Ontario is able to loosen pandemic restrictions because coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are in decline while vaccinations increase. Ford says outdoor recreation can resume Saturday while a stepped resumption of economic and other activities is expected to begin in mid-June. But Ford says no decision has been made on whether schools should reopen before the current term ends. At present, retail stores in Ontario are open only for curbside pickup and restaurants and gyms are closed.