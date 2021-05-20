North rallies for walkoff win over Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chad Kron's infield single in the seventh inning capped a late-inning comeback and Eau Claire North beat Eau Claire Memorial 6-5 Thursday at Carson Park.

After trailing 5-1 in the fifth inning, North scored three runs in the sixth and the winning run with no outs in the seventh to even its season series with its crosstown rival.

"In my mind, I'm thinking just get the ball in play and anything can happen," Kron said afterward. "It's a crosstown, evening game. Anything can happen. It's a great feeling."

North has made a habit of rallying to win. Huskies head coach Bob Johnson said the team had trailed in eight of its previous 12 games.

"This wasn't new to us," he said.

Henry Wilkinson hit a 2-run home run to left field in the sixth to give the Huskies a jolt.

Memorial scored five runs with two outs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Campbell Kapanke's 3-run double.