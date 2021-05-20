Skip to Content

Memorial soccer wins on senior day, other Thursday scores

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school girls soccer

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1 - Sorenson (Memorial): one goal, one assist; Mason (CHI HI): goal

Amherst/Iola-Scandanavia 2, Regis/McDonell 1 - Peterson (AMH): goal in 88th minute; Ridenour (R/M): goal

Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0

River Falls 11, Menomonie 1

High school softball

Elk Mound 5, Colfax 0

Eau Claire Memorial 5, River Falls 4

Neillsville 6, Cadott 5 (8 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 12, Pepin/Alma 1 (5 innings)

Melrose-Mindoro 10, Eleva-Strum 4

Bloomer 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 4 (6 innings)

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10, Bruce 0 (5 innings)

High school baseball

Eau Claire North 6, Eau Claire Memorial 5 - game recap here

Regis 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0 - Selvig and Callaghan throw combined no-hitter for Ramblers

Thorp/Gilman 12, Cadott 2 (6 innings)

Elk Mound 8, Colfax 4

Fall Creek 4, Stanley-Boyd 3 (8 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Augusta 2 (5 innings)

Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3 - Blackhawks win 12th straight game

High school track and field

Panthers Track Quad Meet

Boys overall standings:

  1. Elk Mound, 98

2. Spring Valley, 79

3. Durand, 61

4. Mondovi, 14

Notable performance:

4 x 200m relay - Spring Valley sets program record - 1:34.75

Girls overall standings:

  1. Elk Mound, 71

2. Mondovi, 69

3. Spring Valley, 53

4. Durand. 36

Notable performance:

1600m race - Stadter (Mondovi) wins in 5:25.30

