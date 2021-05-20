Memorial soccer wins on senior day, other Thursday scores

Memorial soccer wins on senior day, other Thursday scoresNew
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school girls soccer
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Chippewa Falls 1 - Sorenson (Memorial): one goal, one assist; Mason (CHI HI): goal
Amherst/Iola-Scandanavia 2, Regis/McDonell 1 - Peterson (AMH): goal in 88th minute; Ridenour (R/M): goal
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0
River Falls 11, Menomonie 1
High school softball
Elk Mound 5, Colfax 0
Eau Claire Memorial 5, River Falls 4
Neillsville 6, Cadott 5 (8 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 12, Pepin/Alma 1 (5 innings)
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Eleva-Strum 4
Bloomer 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 4 (6 innings)
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10, Bruce 0 (5 innings)
High school baseball
Eau Claire North 6, Eau Claire Memorial 5 - game recap here
Regis 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0 - Selvig and Callaghan throw combined no-hitter for Ramblers
Thorp/Gilman 12, Cadott 2 (6 innings)
Elk Mound 8, Colfax 4
Fall Creek 4, Stanley-Boyd 3 (8 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 14, Augusta 2 (5 innings)
Bloomer 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3 - Blackhawks win 12th straight game
High school track and field
Panthers Track Quad Meet
Boys overall standings:
- Elk Mound, 98
2. Spring Valley, 79
3. Durand, 61
4. Mondovi, 14
Notable performance:
4 x 200m relay - Spring Valley sets program record - 1:34.75
Girls overall standings:
- Elk Mound, 71
2. Mondovi, 69
3. Spring Valley, 53
4. Durand. 36
Notable performance:
1600m race - Stadter (Mondovi) wins in 5:25.30