‘Like hell:’ As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil

TOKYO (AP) — Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. Some see the crisis Osaka as a warning for what could happen to the rest of the country at a time when officials — and the world — are focused on the Olympics. Officials insist the Games in July will be safe and orderly even as a state of emergency spreads to other parts of Japan and a growing number of citizens call for a cancellation.