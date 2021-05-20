Large hail, strong winds with level 1 risk for severe storms Thursday/Friday

Another dreary, foggy, soggy start to the morning will bring a few rounds of showers and the potential for severe storms Thursday.

It will be cloudy and windy Thursday as high temps climb towards the mid 70s. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will be as high as 35 mph.

A second complex of rain and thunder will move in by mid morning. Mostly as a rain maker, that round will be out just after lunch. Then, our severe storm chances increase for the later afternoon.

A level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorms has been issued for western Wisconsin Thursday. Large hail and strong straight line wind gusts will be the main threats. We'll see our best shot at these storms in the late afternoon.

Overall, we'll get a good bit of rain through Friday. Multiple rounds of rain with these thunderstorms will bring us anywhere from 1/2'' to 1-1/2'' by the end of the day Friday.

By the weekend, things really heat up. Saturday we'll get high temperatures close to 90. The extra heat will try to pop a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. The humidity will stay high into the weekend as well, so it will feel like the mid 90s. Hot.