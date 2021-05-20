Japan gives preliminary OK to 2 more COVID-19 vaccines

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese health ministry drug safety panel has given preliminary approval to coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca ahead of an expansion next week of the country’s slow-paced immunization program before the Tokyo Olympics. The only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for emergency use in Japan is developed by Pfizer Inc. Formal approval of the two additional vaccines is expected Friday by a broader vaccine policy panel. As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, accelerating vaccinations is key to warding off mounting public concern about the safety of the event. Recent polls have found that more than 80% of Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics this summer.