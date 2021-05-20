‘Historical seizure’ of heroin at Romanian Black Sea port

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say they have confiscated 1,452 kilograms (3,200 pounds) of heroin at a Black Sea port in one of the biggest seizures of the drug in the European Union in recent years. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said Thursday the heroin, which was hidden among construction materials in two containers and destined for Western Europe, allegedly came from Iran and was seized on May 10 at the Port of Constanta. The agency called it a “historical seizure” and said that it was the second-largest heroin haul in the European Union in recent years. The drugs were transported by a criminal network made up of Romanian and foreign citizens.