Gosselin hits Angels past Twins 7-1 in doubleheader opener

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Alex Cobb pitched five strong innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a makeup doubleheader. Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer for the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader necessitated by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while they were in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games. Gosselin’s four RBIs matched the best total of his nine-year big league career.