France’s Sarkozy goes on trial over 2012 campaign financing

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is set to go on trial on charges that his unsuccessful reelection bid was illegally financed. Sarkozy, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) in his 2012 reelection bid, which he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande. If found guilty, the 66-year-old faces up to one year in prison and a $4,580 fine. He denies wrongdoing. French law since 1990 has strictly limited political campaign spending. The overspending in Sarkozy’s case allegedly included forged invoices. In March, Sarkozy was convicted in a separate case of corruption and influence peddling. He appealed that verdict.