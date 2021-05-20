Even more beneficial rain is on the way!

Most of the Chippewa Valley picked up a nice 1/2" to 1 1/2" rain today, with most falling with the widespread round this morning. Outlying areas in Western Wisconsin saw a bet less with totals ranging from just a few tenths up to about 1/3".

Rates were not too heavy, either, which meant our dry ground was able to absorb the majority of the rain.

Rain this afternoon has been very light and scattered, though expect more showers and storms to pop up this evening with a low-end risk for strong to severe storms with the main threat being straight-line wind gusts.

Showers and storms will become widespread again tonight between midnight and 6am, with embedded thunderstorms. This will be when the bulk of our future rain accumulation will occur, with again more scattered chances for showers and storms for the afternoon.

However, like today, tomorrow will have a low-end risk for strong to severe thunderstorms as well, especially with those more scattered/isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Expect the rain chances to decrease Friday night and most of Saturday looks dry.

Rain totals between this evening and the end of rain Friday night/Saturday morning will range from 1/2" to 1"+ near and northwest of the Chippewa River with a bit lower totals expected to the southeast. Still, this is going to be a nice addition to what we've already received and will not be too much, too quickly.

Saturday's temperatures still have quite the question mark due to uncertainty in cloud cover, but it definitely looks warm. While yesterday's forecast had a high of 90, I backed it off a bit today due to that uncertainty.

In addition, the warmer Saturday ends up, the better chance for a few pop up showers/storms in the afternoon and evening. Better rain chances return Saturday night into Sunday that will last in scattered form through at least Monday.

Temperatures and humidity decrease a bit by the middle of next week, though they should remain closer to average.