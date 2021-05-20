ECASD approves contract for off-site transitional space

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new off-site transition space for the Eau Claire Area School District's adult special education students will begin construction on July 1 after the school board approved the contract Monday.

The new property will be located inside the East Ridge Center. Rhom Construction is set to renovate the 5,000 square foot transitional space.

The community-based program nicknamed "GATEWAYS" aims to provide transitional services from school to adult life. GATEWAYS stands for Grow, Achieve, Transition, Empower, Working At Your Success.

GATEWAYS will equip up to 25, 18-21 year olds who are still in the district's school system; teaching independent living like cooking, social skills and employment in an age-appropriate setting.

"To provide authentic programming to our students, we needed to be off-site and off-based to create real life experiences so that they could be around other peers that are their own age. When you're 18, 19 you don't want to be back in high school" said ECASD's Executive Director of Special Education Mandy VanVleet.

The Eau Claire Area School District will fund the lease and construction of the space.

The Eau Claire Public School Foundation and a committee of volunteers will provide additional financing for the interior section.

The space is set to open by fall 2021.