Eau Claire man accused of beating person with a hatchet in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is being held in jail on a $10,000 cash bond for allegedly beating a person with a hatchet at a Dunn County home.

Dunn County and Menomonie authorities were driving by a home in the town of Dunn on May 19. Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the home is known for drug activity and was the location of a homicide in November 2020.

As authorities drove by the home they say John Rose, 50, was running toward other people with a hatchet. They described him as being in "kill mode."

When police went into the home they said Rose had already hit a person with the hatchet twice and was about to a third time when, with guns drawn, police convinced Rose to drop the hatchet.

The investigation shows Rose and his girlfriend, Rebecca Sue Davis, had just arrived at the home and assaulted two people. Police say the assault was over owed drug debts.

Rose is being held in the Dunn County Jail. On Thursday he was charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.

Davis is charged with battery, disorderly conduct, possessing drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. A $500 bond was set for her.