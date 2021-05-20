Eau Claire Health Department: ‘We are not back to normal’

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has announced they will no longer be giving formal community expectations, and are no longer giving gathering size recommendations.



But, as health director Lieske Giese says, "We are not back to normal."

Giese spoke in a virtual press conference Thursday, saying that because over 50 percent of the county is still unvaccinated for COVID-19, and children under 12 are still not able to be vaccinated, she asks those who haven't gotten their shot to voluntarily remain masked in public.



Giese stresses with that unprotected majority, there's still plenty of room for the virus to spread and variants to form.

"The more chances that the virus has to find a way to change enough, to make people sicker, make people go to the hospital, make more deaths happen, the virus will be happy but our community will not be in a good place, and I don't think any of us want that," Giese said.

Giese also stressed that CDC and health department guidelines for unvaccinated people have not changed, meaning they are also still expected to get tested if they are sick, quarantine if they are exposed and isolate if they catch the virus.

These reminders come just days after both the city and county rescinded their mask ordinances, a move Giese was opposed to.



Thursday, she said the city council and county board were working quickly, and didn't have time to look at the latest science.



"Those ordinance votes were only able to be an up or down vote, so at the point in time, they couldn't look at the public health science and say, 'we need to tweak these ordinances based on the new public health science," said Giese. "The ordinances were written to cover everybody in indoor spaces."



Giese also expressed concern that the county was not going to reach its goal of 80 percent of the population being vaccinated by July.



However, the health department's goal of being under ten new COVID cases a day has now been achieved.