Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Daimler Truck says it’s all in for a zero emission future. The world’s largest truck and bus maker says it will spend most of its vehicle development money on battery and hydrogen vehicles by 2025. It says the high cost of the vehicles should fall to equal that of today’s diesel models within a few years after that. It’s an ambitious plan especially for hydrogen fuel cell technology, which is in its infancy when it comes to use in vehicles. But Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum said Thursday it’s the only way to meet climate goals. The truck division is to be spun off from parent Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes cars, later this year.