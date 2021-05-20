Cumberland’s Berghammer wins Packers Coach of the Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - A football coach from northwest Wisconsin has a picked up a big award.

Corey Berghammer, in just his fourth season leading the Cumberland Beaver football team, has been named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/ Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year.

The award comes after a perfect 11-0 season for Cumberland.

“Our season really started last spring when the spring sports season got shut down,” Berghammer said. “We decided it was a good time for our students that needed an outlet, so we did some leadership meetings over Zoom to keep in touch with our student athletes. Then in the summer, our administration did an amazing job in getting us an outdoor type weight room. We actually rented a big wedding tent where we were able to get our kids in to do some lifting and a little bit of a chance to get together. Then once the season got rolling in September, I think our kids were just blessed, it was literally just one game at a time, just one practice at a time. It was our message that we are going to just live this practice and get the best we can because we don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring.”

Berghammer became the head football coach in Cumberland in 2017 after serving as an assistant to his brother in Clayton, where he grew up.

“This is just a once in a lifetime honor,” Berghammer said. “It’s really just overwhelming to even think about. I can’t thank my staff enough. The hours that we put in…whether it’s coming in on a Sunday, coming in to hand out or pick up equipment, it’s the same things that any coach asks but our staff does anything I ask without any hesitation. Just for us to be awarded as a whole group, I told them, ‘This is a coaching staff award, this isn’t just coming to me, this is for everything we’ve done all these years since I’ve been here.’ I also want to give a special thanks to the Packers and the WFCA for this amazing opportunity. I am truly honored to be receiving this award and recognition for our program.”

The Packers will donate $2,000 to the Cumberland football team and Berghammer will be honored at a banquet.