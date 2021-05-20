China issues 2nd protest over U.S. naval activity

BEIJING (AP) — China has issued its second protest in as many days over U.S. Naval activity in the region, accusing a U.S. ship of intruding into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea. A statement from the Southern Theater Command says the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur committed the illegal action on Thursday, prompting Chinese forces to mobilize and demand it leave the area. China accused the U.S. of artificially increasing regional security risks, including accidents at sea. The U.S. refuses to recognize China’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea and regularly conducts what it calls freedom of navigation operations to assert its right to sail in international waters.