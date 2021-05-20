‘Bringing the Past to Life’ historic walking tour to hit Eau Claire this summer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire residents and visitors will soon be able to walk into the past.

The Eau Claire walking and driving self-guided tours will "Bring the Past to Life" through a set of audio tours this summer.

Five tours will be released through the VoiceMap app, with the first signature tour titled the "Downtown Eau Claire Historical Walking Tour" launching June 2, 2021.

Those on the tour will travel back in time from the 1800s to the 1930s, revisiting Eau Claire's lumber history and locations like the Schlegelmilch House.

Beginning on Dewey Street, the walking tour is 2.3 miles long, and takes about 1.5 hours to complete.

"It's a little more dynamic than reading something in a book. I mean, you're actually there. And you can see kind of the general area where this stuff was happening. So it's a really great way to learn about the history of Eau Claire. This is just too good of a story really, in my view, not to be told," said tour founder Roger Gostomski.

If you prefer driving, the Eau Claire "Sports and Scenery Tour" will hit the app in early June, and will take you to the home of historic Eau Claire founder Adin Randall and Carson Park.

The driving tour covers eight miles, lasts about an hour and begins at Randall's home at 526 Menomonie Street.

Each tour is $6 and comes with vendor discounts along the tour route.