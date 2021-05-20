Biden signs bill to counter spike in anti-Asian hate crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation intended to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. At a White House ceremony, Biden expressed pride that lawmakers who seems to agree on little came together against hate and racism. The House and Senate approved the bill by lopsided margins. The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents, which often go underreported.