Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The president met at the White House with country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke. The awards program typically centers around a gala in the Kennedy Center’s main theater, but the event this time will be much different. Event planners are filming various events across the Kennedy Center campus this week, some with socially-distanced audiences and many without.