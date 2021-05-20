AP Interview: Hamas official says ‘no shortage of missiles’

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior Hamas official says he expects a cease-fire between the group’s Gaza branch and Israel within a day. Osama Hamdan tells The Associated Press that Egypt and Qatar are mediating and that progress is being made. Still, he warned that Hamas has “no shortage of missiles” and is prepared to continue fighting. Hamdan is a member of Hamas’ decision-making political bureau. He says the group’s elusive commander in Gaza remains in charge of the fighting. That commander, Mohammed Deif, is rarely seen in public. He tops Israel’s most-wanted list after having survived multiple assassination attempts in the past.