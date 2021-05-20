$300 weekly unemployment bonus ending in Wisconsin?

Wisc. (WQOW) - This week, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that could end a $300 weekly unemployment bonus.

News 18 spoke with local legislators and a woman who used to be on unemployment to learn what they think.

Sara Sedahl works as a baker, barista, and cook at French Press in Eau Claire, but during the pandemic, she was unemployed.

"When the pandemic hit, we closed down indoor dining and we simply didn't have enough business to sustain a whole staff so some of us had to get cut," Sedahl said.

Sedahl was one of those laid off, but it ended up benefitting her and her family.

"Since daycares were closed, schools were closed, I was able to do all of the homeschooling education while I was off as well as just kind of maintain health things for my kids," Sedahl said. "We had dentist appointments. We had doctor's appointments. We had all sorts of things to do during that period."

On Tuesday, Republican lawmakers unveiled a bill that would end the $300 per week federal unemployment supplement.

And Sedahl believes this would definitely hurt families.

"For people who are currently depending on it because their jobs aren't able to bring them back, they do need that. It's not as much as people think it is," Sedahl said.

Some local lawmakers believe the bill would help businesses looking to fill positions. Others disagree.

"There's a number of issues. Maybe their job has changed during this past year now that they're asking them to come back. Maybe the job isn't available that they had before. There's all sorts of factors involved here. And it isn't about $300 or that they're lazy," said Democratic Senator Jeff Smith of Brunswick.

"We have to get people back to work. And what's one way that we can help this is stop incentivizing people who are more than capable, they have the ability, they have intent to be productive community members of society. Then let's get them back to work," said Republican Representative Jesse James of Altoona.

Some say wages should be raised to make it worth returning to work, but a co-owner of French Press said she already provides a living wage.

"I have had postings out there for months, and I don't get any people that apply. I feel like our wage is very competitive, even as competitive as the unemployment is right now," Tollefson said.

Governor Tony Evers could veto the bill if it passes through the GOP-controlled legislature.