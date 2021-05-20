1 dead off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling attempt

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and eight are injured in an apparent migrant smuggling attempt off San Diego’s tony La Jolla coast. Lifeguards rescued 10 people in what the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department called rough water conditions. Some of the migrants were wearing life vests. Authorities say it is unclear how many people were on the boat. Early this month, an alleged smuggling boat wrecked on the San Diego coast, killing three of more than 30 people aboard. California’s coast has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders.